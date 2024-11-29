Lone Star Showdown 'Biggest Game In Texas A&M History' According To Paul Finebaum
After what probably seemed like the longest 13 years of any Aggie or Longhorn fan's life, the Lone Star Showdown is back.
And there couldn't be more at stake in the return of this legendary rivalry.
After Georgia's win against UMass and Texas A&M's loss at Auburn last week, the Bulldogs were locked into the SEC Championship.
Their opponents? Whoever comes out on top between the two Texas teams Saturday night at Kyle Field.
As if there wasn't enough riding on this game already in terms of emotions for both sides and analyst Paul Finebaum believes it will live up to its hype, saying on Get Up Friday morning that this game was the biggest game in the history of the Texas A&M football program.
"They (Texas) have to be on upset alert because this is not a hyperbole. This is the biggest game in the history of Texas A&M," Finebaum said. "They've been waiting for this since the moment it was announced in December."
Finebaum added that he liked where A&M's minds were after the quadruple-overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers.
Despite the advantages that Texas A&M may have, Finebaum expects the Longhorns to challenge the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship in their first season in the conference.
"As big as it is, Texas is a better team," Finebaum continued. "I believe they will win and move on to Atlanta next week."
Even if that is the case, the Aggies still are cleared by far for a bowl game, but after what the 12th Man has seen in Mike Elko's first season, they would want nothing more than to put their name in the running for a national championship.
And defeating their biggest rivals to do so would make it all that much sweeter for Texas A&M.
