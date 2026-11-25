After starting in the top 10 of the preseason AP Poll, Texas A&M football has seen far more highs than lows en route to its 4-7 record. Four straight losses and a dismal 1-7 record in Southeastern Conference play mean the Aggies are playing for nothing more than pride in their final game of the 2026 season, and one player is still trying to make the most of it.

Star wide receiver Mario Craver was poised for a breakout season in his second year in the Maroon and White, but injuries and an overall inadequate offense have kept him far from the campaign he had hoped for. Nonetheless, the former Mississippi State transfer has remained committed to playing whenever available, and the same goes as the Aggies are set to face their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, to close the season.

Keeping it simple, when asked about how he stays in the fight of a losing season, Craver said, "I play football," and that being a player to him means riding out the highs and the lows while still giving his best despite the circumstances. Adversity surely is an integral part of football, but what does Craver bring to the table in the Aggies' last shot at redemption? Let's take a look below.

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Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite injuries keeping him sidelined for multiple games and quarters this season, Craver has still managed to make his presence known in a dud offense. He is tied for second in receiving touchdowns, while leading the Aggies in catches with 43 and receiving yards with 438. However, he and head coach Mike Elko both know that he has plenty of fuel left in the tank if given the opportunity.

In his Maroon and White debut season in 2025, Craver had three games of over 100 receiving yards, including a breakout 207-yard game against Notre Dame, which launched the Aggies' push to the College Football Playoff. But now, in year two in College Station, inconsistent quarterback play and a poor offensive game plan have kept Craver from reaching what he is capable of.

His best performance was against Kentucky, where he had 11 catches for 119 yards, proving that he still has the skill set to take the game over if given the opportunity. If there's any hope that the Aggies can pull off a huge upset at home, it'll be when Craver is given the ball in any way that they can.

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