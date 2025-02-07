Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane Recaps End of Season: 'It Sucks'
Former Texas A&M Aggies running back and current Miami Dolphins star De'Von Achane recently made an appearance on "Up & Adams" to recap the end of his second season in the NFL.
Achane once again showed why he was so highly regarded coming out of Texas A&M but the Dolphins were unable to make the playoffs despite a strong end to the year.
"It's very frustrating," Achane said. "But I feel like we're grown men, we do it as a team. We dug ourselves in this hole. I feel like that just showed the kind of character we got as a team. We blessed to have this opportunity to go out there and play. But, you know, obviously it sucks. Our season ended when we start getting together. So hopefully we figure it out earlier."
Achane burst onto the scene last season as a rookie, finishing with 103 carries for 800 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games. He added 27 catches for 197 yards and three more scores.
He delivered one of the best individual performances of last season in Week 3's 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. In that game, Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns. He would go on to top the 100-yard rushing mark during the next two games.
In 2024, he continied to show off his nose for the end zone, finishing the year with 14 total touchdowns. Achane was busy as a receiver out of the backfield, as he ended the season with 78 catches (third-most on the team) for 592 yards and six scores.
