Transfer Micah Hudson 'Stepping Away' From Texas A&M Football Activities - REPORT
The Texas A&M Aggies landed a stellar group of wide receiver transfers in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last weeks, headlined by Texas Tech freshman Micah Hudson.
However, according to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Hudson has now stepped away from the program's day-to-day football activities.
Hudson came to Aggieland ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal, and was set to join Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson.
Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
He originally chose the Red Raiders in a very tight race with the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies, with Oklahoma also finding itself in the mix.
Upon signing with Texas Tech, Hudson was expected to come in and immediately become an important part of the Red Raiders offensive attack. However, he only played in five games, catching eight passes for 123 yards in those appearances, thanks in part to injuries.
Hudson has been compared in the past to former Ohio State Buckeyes and current New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, thanks to his dynamic skill set and strong hands.
He was set to come in at a position of great need, with the team's top five receivers - Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, and Cyrus Allen - all leaving the program.
However, with him now stepping away from day-to-day football activities, those plans could very well change.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Catches First NFL Touchdown