Transfer Micah Hudson 'Stepping Away' From Texas A&M Football Activities - REPORT

Texas A&M Aggies transfer receiver Micah Hudson is reportedly stepping away from the program's day-to-day football activities.

Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson does a drill during football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center.
Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson does a drill during football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a stellar group of wide receiver transfers in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last weeks, headlined by Texas Tech freshman Micah Hudson.

However, according to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Hudson has now stepped away from the program's day-to-day football activities.

Hudson came to Aggieland ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal, and was set to join Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson.

Texas Tech’s Micah Hudson practices for the fall season at the Sports Performance Center.
Texas Tech’s Micah Hudson practices for the fall season at the Sports Performance Center. / Olivia Raymond/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

He originally chose the Red Raiders in a very tight race with the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies, with Oklahoma also finding itself in the mix.

Upon signing with Texas Tech, Hudson was expected to come in and immediately become an important part of the Red Raiders offensive attack. However, he only played in five games, catching eight passes for 123 yards in those appearances, thanks in part to injuries.

Hudson has been compared in the past to former Ohio State Buckeyes and current New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, thanks to his dynamic skill set and strong hands.

He was set to come in at a position of great need, with the team's top five receivers - Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, and Cyrus Allen - all leaving the program.

However, with him now stepping away from day-to-day football activities, those plans could very well change.

