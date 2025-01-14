Texas A&M Aggies Star Defender Linked to AFC South Team
The Texas A&M Aggies have a few players who will be playing on Sunday's in 2025. One of those players is none other than defensive lineman Nic Scourton, who many expect to end up being a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Scourton, who transferred to Texas A&M for the 2024 season from the Purdue Boilermakers, has been one of the most talked about defensive players in the 2025 draft class.
He has been projected as high as a top-10 pick, which shows just how good many expect him to end up being at the next level.
With that being said, another new projection has been made about Scourton's future.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has released a new mock draft. He had Scourton being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 15 overall pick.
"The Falcons need to boost their outside pass rush for Raheem Morris' second season with a change in defensive coordinator. Scourton can be their sack leader right away," Iyer wrote.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Scourton's size alone is intimidating. When that size is coupled with elite athleticism, he becomes an even scarier player.
During the 2024 college football season, Scourton ended up recording 37 total tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes. Those numbers were down from what he produced in his sophomore season with Purdue.
In 2023, he wreaked havoc on opposing offenses to the tune of 50 tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes.
Landing with the Falcons would be a good fit for Scourton. He would slide in and fit right in with Raheem Morris' defensive scheme.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Scourton ends up. He may have only played for the Aggies one year, but the fans will root him on at the next level just like they do with every other former Texas A&M player.
