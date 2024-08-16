Texas A&M vs. Auburn Tigers Preview: Score Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies head up to Auburn, AL for their final road game of the season as they take on the Auburn Tigers in the penultimate game of the 2024 season.
Assuming everything goes the Aggies' way, they should be getting ready to prepare themselves for battle in the College Football Playoff, regardless of how the final game against Texas goes. Texas A&M has made lots of moves over the offseason and the team seems to be having a championship mentality as they go through summer camps.
However, they're not the only ones that have improved since last year. The Auburn Tigers are no sleepers. Quarterback Payton Thorne is ready to show the college football world that he is the man for the Tigers this year. Auburn might not be as much on the CFP radar as the Aggies are, but as we all know, anything can happen on the gridiron (and off as well).
Can the Aggies build some momentum going into their final game against their biggest rivals? Or will Auburn ruin A&M's journey to the playoffs? Here is what our staff members think will happen:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
With Texas just a week away and the Aggies sitting at 8-2 in my book, could there be a distraction when Texas A&M heads to Auburn? Were Jimbo Fisher still steering the ship, that might be the case. But Elko will have the Aggies focused, and win a close one.
Texas A&M 26, Auburn 23
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Texas A&M has won three of the last five against the Auburn Tigers. That's not a bad slate, but nothing to turn away from, either. Last time they visited Jordan-Hare, they lost a very low scoring game 13-10. Granted, they were hit hard by injuries that year and the other time they lost in the stretch was in 2019 when Bo Nix and the Tigers continued their then undefeated season at Kyle Field.
I expect Payton Thorne to be a more mature quarterback this time around against Texas A&M, and having the home advantage will definitely be a boost for him. However, I don't think it's going to be enough to overcome A&M's defense, even if their former defensive coordinator just signed with Auburn this season. If the Aggies are healthy on all sides of the ball, they'll leave Auburn with plenty of confidence to take on the Longhorns to finish out the season. After all, the Aggies are used to hostile crowds. A&M finishes their road trips with a bang.
Aggies 35, Tigers 24
Scott Salomon, Staff Writer
Texas A&M is going to have their hands full with Auburn. It is my belief they will win the game, but it will not be as easy as many might think. I see a big day for Weigman against a suspect secondary. His arm makes the difference.
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 24
Matt Guzman, Columnist
Battling a school with a coach who knows your scheme from firsthand experience always makes things interesting. As the Aggies face off against Auburn for the second-to-last game of the year, there will be a lot at stake. Not only bowl game implications or a potential shot at the College Football Playoff but also momentum heading into what’s likely to be the biggest game of the season.
While the Aggies will be on the road, it won’t be their first time by any means, and with Auburn sitting in the middle of the pack in the SEC, there’s a good chance that Texas A&M hits the field running into what I think could be a road rout.
The Tigers aren’t pushovers, but with as much talent as the Aggies have, I don’t see them having any issues, even in a hostile environment.
Texas A&M 28, Auburn 10