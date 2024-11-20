Texas A&M Aggies Remain at No. 15 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

All Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are idle in the third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (87) runs the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are still on the outside looking in for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

The CFP released its third installment of the rankings Tuesday night and the committee kept Texas A&M at No. 15 after taking down New Mexico State on Saturday.

Here's the Top 25: 

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 11 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 12 - Boise State Broncos

No. 13 - SMU Mustangs

No. 14 - BYU Cougars

No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 16 - Colorado Buffaloes

No. 17 - Clemson Tigers

No. 18 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 19 - Army Black Knights 

No. 20 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 21 - Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 22 - Iowa State Cyclones

No. 23 - Missouri Tigers

No. 24 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels

No. 25 - Illinois Fighting Illini

"This year, if we handle our business the way we can and the way we're supposed to, we don't need help from anybody," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "... You don't feel that from the kids. The kids are just excited to be playing for something meaningful down the stretch."

The Aggies will visit the Auburn Tigers on Saturday before hosting Texas on Nov. 30.

