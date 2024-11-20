Texas A&M Aggies Remain at No. 15 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies are still on the outside looking in for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
The CFP released its third installment of the rankings Tuesday night and the committee kept Texas A&M at No. 15 after taking down New Mexico State on Saturday.
Here's the Top 25:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 11 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 12 - Boise State Broncos
No. 13 - SMU Mustangs
No. 14 - BYU Cougars
No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 16 - Colorado Buffaloes
No. 17 - Clemson Tigers
No. 18 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 19 - Army Black Knights
No. 20 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 21 - Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 22 - Iowa State Cyclones
No. 23 - Missouri Tigers
No. 24 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels
No. 25 - Illinois Fighting Illini
"This year, if we handle our business the way we can and the way we're supposed to, we don't need help from anybody," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "... You don't feel that from the kids. The kids are just excited to be playing for something meaningful down the stretch."
The Aggies will visit the Auburn Tigers on Saturday before hosting Texas on Nov. 30.
