Pair Of Elite Offensive Tackle Transfers Set To Visit Texas A&M Aggies
After all the departures that the Texas A&M Aggies have seen enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, it's now time for Mike Elko and company to fill in the holes left by the transfers as well as the graduates.
And they're getting a chance to do that at a position that badly needs it: the offensive line.
Mississippi State OL Makylan Pounders and Nevada OL Isaiah World are set to make a stop in Aggieland with a possibility of joining the Maroon and White.
Isaiah World, a redshirt junior out of San Diego, was a reliable source of blocking for the Nevada Wolf Pack, securing honorable mentions for the All-Mountain West team in 2023 and also in 2024.
This year, he was one of only two Nevada lineman to start all 12 games for the Wolf Pack.
Makylan Pounders, a 6'5, 310-lb pass blocker from Byhalia, Mississippi, transferred to Starkville after two years in Memphis and was the starting left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2024.
The Aggies were able to knock off Mississippi State in conference play this year by a score of 34-24.
Much like things were for the Aggie baseball team this past summer, things are starting to look bright after a hellacious beginning to the transfer portal.
