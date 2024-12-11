Texas A&M Aggies to Host Multiple Top Transfer Portal Edge Rushers Visits
The Texas A&M Aggies have been very active in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
Not only have more than 15 players decided to depart Aggieland for new opportunities, but Mike Elko and his staff have already been fast at work in their attempts to bring in players who can make a difference in 2025.
That started on Tuesday with UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno committing to the program, and the Aggies making some serious headway with transfer receiver Micah Hudson, among others.
Now, it's the defense's turn, with the program set to host multiple top-tier edge rushers this week.
According to reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies will host four edge rushers, with Nebraska's Princewill Umanmielen and Jimari Butler, Florida's Kelby Collins, and Purdue's Will Heldt all making their way to College Station this week.
Butler is the most accomplished of the four pass rushers, spending four seasons with the Cornhuskers, and racking up 65 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in that time. He came to Nebraska as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Mobile Alabama. Butler completed his visit on Tuesday.
His teammate Umanmielen, who visits Thursday, played in 23 games over two seasons with Nebraska, making 35 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He signed with Nebraska as a four-star recruit out of Manor (TX) and was a linchpin of the Huskers' 2023 class.
Collins spent the last two seasons with the Gators, playing in 18 games with 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and was the highest-rated recruit of the bunch, ranking as the No. 42 player in the country and No. 5 defensive lineman per the 247Sports Composite Ranking. He will be in Aggieland on Thursday.
Finally, Heldt will round out the visits from edge rushers this weekend. He is coming off of arguably the best year of the bunch with Purdue this season, making 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 12 games. He has played in all 24 games for the Boilermakers over the last two years and signed with the program as a three-star recruit in the 2023 cycle.
The Aggies are in desperate need of help at the edge rushing spots, with standouts Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart both declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft and Josh Celiscar and Malick Sylla both entering the transfer portal.
And if they can manage to land any sort of combination of these four players, it would be a massive boost to their outlook in 2025.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Favorites to Land Explosive Transfer Portal WR
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Land UAB Transfer QB Jacob Zeno
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Trending to Land Oklahoma Sooners De-commit
MORE: Elite Transfer Portal Receiver to Visit Texas A&M Aggies