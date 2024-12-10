Elite Transfer Portal Receiver to Visit Texas A&M Aggies
Most of the news regarding the NCAA Transfer Portal for the Texas A&M Aggies this off season has been of the negative variety, with 17 players either entering or planning to leave the program.
As a result of that, the Aggies have been extremely active in searching for new talent, and have secured multiple visits from high-level players over the last few days.
One of the latest of which is NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, who is set to take a visit to College Station on Tuesday and Wednesday, per reports from On3.
Concepcion is the second top-level receiver to set a Texas A&M visit this week, joining former five-star recruit and Texas Tech receiver Micah Hudson.
He has also scheduled a visit to Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide - a team that is desperate to add difference makers at wide receiver.
Concepcion joined the Wolfpack as a four-star recruit out of Chambers (Charlotte, NC), and immediately became an impact player, catching 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman. He also ran the ball 41 times for 320 yards.
He then followed that up with another solid season in 2024, with 53 catches for 460 yards and six scores, with two rushing touchdowns.
Should the Aggies be able to land Concepcion, he would come in at a position that will desperately need to replenish its ranks, with Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad and Cyrus Allen all leaving the program.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025
Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Who Might Texas A&M Play In Their Bowl Game? SI Points Towards Big 10 Team
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained