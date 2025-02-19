SEC & Big-10 Taking Control in Talks to Expand College Football Playoffs
While college football fans just got their taste of what a 12-team playoff looks like, they shouldn't get used to it. The rapid changes within the world of college football are expected to continue in the coming weeks as a recent report has indicated another expansion of the playoff could be on the way.
According to a report from YahooSports' Ross Dellenger, the momentum for expanding the College Football Playoff from its current 12-team format to 14 or 16 is already underway.
"Within the SEC and Big Ten, momentum is building to further expand the playoff to 14 or 16 teams, assign multiple automatic qualifiers per league — as many as four each for themselves — and finalize a scheduling arrangement together that may fetch millions in additional revenue from TV partners, sources told Yahoo Sports," Dellenger writes.
The sport's two biggest conferences are reportedly firmly in control of the future of the playoff thanks to a "memorandum of understanding" that the SEC and Big 10 are to have the majority of the revenue and power over any future changes to the postseason format.
Yet, the expansion won't be the only potential change coming to the format. So too will a further expansion of the current automatic bid system. As Dellenger details, one scenario could see the SEC and Big 10 each receive four guranteed bids into the playoff.
Under the reported 4-4-2-2-1+1 format, the ACC and Big 12 will receive just two bids. While the highest-ranked Group of Five champion will receive the final auto bid, leaving just one at-large spot.
But those aren't the only potential changes coming to college football. In addition to a proposed nine-game conference schedule in the SEC, conference championship weekend as we know it could change as well.
In terms of how soon these changes could be made. Dellenger reports that the SEC and Big-10's increased power on the future of the CFP starts in 2026. Which lines up with the six-year television contract that the CFP signed with ESPN. This could presumably mean any expansion could come following the 2025 season.
With multiple meetings set over the coming weeks, as the SEC and Big-10 are set to host a meeting between the two conference's athletic directors in New Orleans on Wednesday, per Dellenger. The final decision of what the format will be going forward could come soon.
The two conferences' meeting in New Orleans will come just a week ahead of the CFP Management Committee meeting on February 25th where a decision on the future could very well be made.
As for what this could mean for the Texas A&M Aggies. From a fan's perspective, whether you're for expansion or not, this could be viewed as good news for the program going forward. If the new format requires four SEC teams to be automatically in, then at minimum the expectations in College Station will be to be one of those four.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lose Talented In-State Cornerback Commit