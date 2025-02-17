Texas A&M Aggies OL Named to All-Transfer Portal Team
While high school recruiting has and will continue to be a measuring point of success in college football, so will the transfer portal. In the immediate aftermath of Jimbo Fisher's firing and later the hiring of now-head coach Mike Elko, the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves with plenty of transfer portal activity.
Thirty-one players entered the portal from the Aggies, but they also brought in 28 players. One of those Aggies transfer portal additions found their names on Pro Football Focus's 2024 All-Transfer Portal team, that being starting right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams.
"Reed-Adams finished as the second-highest-graded Power Four guard this past season with an 82.4 mark," Max Chadwick writes. "The Kansas transfer is an absolute road-grader, leading all Power Four guards with an 86.1 run-blocking grade. Reed-Adams projects as the best guard in America heading into next season after he announced his plans to return in 2025."
The selection of Reed-Adams to the portal team from PFF is no surprise. The former Kansas transfer was among one of the nation's top-graded offensive guards from this past season. After never earning an overall grade of over 61.7 from PFF in his four seasons at Kansas, he turned into one of the nation's top interior run blockers in College Station.
He was PFF's second-highest graded run blocker at offensive guard at 82.4. He ranked only behind North Carolina's Willie Lampkin, who earned an 84.8 run-blocking grade while with the Tarheels last season.
While playing in in every game for the Aggies last season he earned his highest-grade from PFF of his college career. In his lone season for Texas A&M, Reed-Adams earned a 79.7 grade.
He will look to continue his upward trend with the Aggies next season as he returns along with four other starters along the offensive line.
