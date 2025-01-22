All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Aaron Glenn Set to Be Hired as New York Jets Head Coach

Texas A&M Aggies alum Aaron Glenn is set to take over as the next head coach of the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a play against Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a play against Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Wednesday morning it was reported by NFL insider Josina Anderson that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and former Texas A&M Aggies great Aaron Glenn was planning on taking the New York Jets head coacing job.

Now, just hours later, it appears that the Jets are in agreement.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets are hiring Glenn as their next head coach, where he will replace Robert Saleh, who was fired earlier this fall.

He is now the 24th head coach in New York Jets franchise history.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a replay during the first half of the 45-31 loss to Washington
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches a replay during the first half of the 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be his first ever head coaching gig, having previously been an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015 and a defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020 before being named defensive coordinator of the Lions in 2021.

With the Jets, he will now get to share his defensive expertise with one of the league's best cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Not to mention, the chemistry between the Jets and Glenn is unmatched, as Glenn spent the first eight years of his professional play in New York from 1994 to 2001, being named a Pro Bowler in 1997 and 1998. Glenn also landed his first job in the NFL after football with the Jets in 2012, becoming a personnel scout for the franchise.

Glenn now becomes be the second Lions coach to depart the Motor City this week, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was named the head coach for the Chicago Bears shortly after the divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders.

