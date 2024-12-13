Texas A&M Aggies DE Nic Scourton Named Walter Camp All-American
The individual accolades just can't seem to stop coming for Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton, who just recently announced that he is officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Scourton was named to the Walter Camp All-American Second Team at the College Football Awards Show last night, the only representation the Aggies had on either side of the ball.
Scourton has been nothing short of electric for the Aggie defense during the season, ranking third in the Southeastern Conference and 19th in the NCAA with 14 tackles for loss, and he also has 5.0 sacks on the season.
The team's namesake, Walter Camp, dubbed "The Father of American Football," first selected his All-American team all the way back in 1889. Camp was a football coach and former athlete at Yale University. The coach has set many numerical standards for what the game is today, including yardages, points, and even the restriction of 11 players on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Over 40 years after Camp's death in 1925, the Walter Camp Football Foundation was founded to continue the annual tradition of his All-American team.
The players selected to the first team this year are highlighted by Heisman Trophy candidates such as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami (FL) quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who was named to the first team as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025
Full Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Football Schedule Revealed
'It's Another Chance!' Aggies Quarterback Johnny Manziel Previews Texas A&M vs. USC