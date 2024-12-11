Texas A&M Aggies Favorites to Land Explosive Transfer Portal WR
The Texas A&M Aggies are trending to make a big impact in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies are the favorites to land former five-star receiver and Texas Tech Red Raiders receiver Micah Hudson, who entered the portal on Monday.
The Lake Belton (Temple, TX) native is coming off of a visit to Texas A&M on Monday and Tuesday, and by all accounts, that visit went extremely well for the Aggies.
Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
He originally chose the Red Raiders in a very tight race with the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies, with Oklahoma also finding itself in the mix.
Upon signing with Texas Tech, Hudson was expected to come in and immediately become an important part of the Red Raiders offensive attack. However, he only played in five games, catching eight passes for 123 yards in those appearances.
Hudson has been compared in the past to former Ohio State Buckeyes and current New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, thanks to his dynamic skill set and strong hands.
Should the Aggies indeed land Hudson, he would come in at a position of great need, with four of the team's top five receivers - Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, and Cyrus Allen - all leaving the program.
The Aggies are also reportedly in contention for other impact receivers as well, including Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, Mississippi State's Mario Craver, and NC State's Kevin Concepcion, among others.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Favorites to Land Explosive Transfer Portal WR
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Land UAB Transfer QB Jacob Zeno
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Trending to Land Oklahoma Sooners De-commit
MORE: Elite Transfer Portal Receiver to Visit Texas A&M Aggies