Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From Former Auburn TE via Transfer Portal

Jon Alfano

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Micah Riley (84) scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Micah Riley (84) scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies are adding some depth to their group of pass-catchers, landing former Auburn Tigers tight end Micah Riley via the transfer portal, per reports from TexAgs.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Riley mainly saw play as a blocking tight end during his three years at Aubrun, which makes sense considering his 6-5, 265-pound frame. Considering the Aggies struggled in the trenches late in the season, adding a strong blocker on the edge could go a long way.

As a receiver, though, Riley did not see much action. The sophomore caught just three passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns over his time with the Tigers. So, don't expect him to light the world on fire in College Station, though he could see action in short-yardage passing situations.

Coming out of high school, Riley was rated as a three-star prospect and one of the top players out of Nebraska in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Auburn over schools such as Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and more.

