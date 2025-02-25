Texas A&M Baseball Remains No. 1 Despite Upset Loss
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball squad suffered their first loss a lot sooner than they probably expected Sunday at the hands of the Cal Poly Mustangs in a 3-2 loss.
Despite the shocking defeat, the Aggies still hold strong at the top of the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings with their 5-1 record.
The Aggies lead a top four that is entirely Southeastern Conference schools, followed by the LSU Tigers, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Virginia Cavaliers have had a rough start to their 2025 campaign, and they dropped from second to 10th with an even 3-3 record, the most losses by a Top 25 team as of right now.
The Aggies will look to avenge their loss from Sunday as they host the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday evening in their first game without star third baseman Gavin Grahovac, as it was announced earlier today that the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year would miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Here is the most recent edition of the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings:
1) Texas A&M Aggies
2) LSU Tigers
3) Tennessee Volunteers
4) Arkansas Razorbacks
5) North Carolina Tar Heels
6) Georgia Bulldogs
7) Florida State Seminoles
8) Florida Gators
9) Oregon State Beavers
10) Virginia Cavaliers
11) Oregon Ducks
12) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
13) Clemson Tigers
14) Vanderbilt Commodores
15) Texas Longhorns
16) Oklahoma Sooners
17) Duke Blue Devils
18) Mississippi State Bulldogs
19) Dallas Baptist Patriots
20) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
21) Troy Trojans
22) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
23) Cincinnati Bearcats
24) Ole Miss Rebels
25) TCU Horned Frogs
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Among Top 10 Teams With Best Future
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Named Eagles OC
MORE: Next Caleb Downs? Top 2026 Safety Bralan Womack Schedules Texas A&M Aggies Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia