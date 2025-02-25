All Aggies

Texas A&M Baseball Remains No. 1 Despite Upset Loss

A close loss on Sunday to the Cal Poly Mustangs was not enough to dethrone the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Baseball Rankings.

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates with designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates with designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball squad suffered their first loss a lot sooner than they probably expected Sunday at the hands of the Cal Poly Mustangs in a 3-2 loss.

Despite the shocking defeat, the Aggies still hold strong at the top of the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings with their 5-1 record.

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Aggies lead a top four that is entirely Southeastern Conference schools, followed by the LSU Tigers, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Virginia Cavaliers have had a rough start to their 2025 campaign, and they dropped from second to 10th with an even 3-3 record, the most losses by a Top 25 team as of right now.

The Aggies will look to avenge their loss from Sunday as they host the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday evening in their first game without star third baseman Gavin Grahovac, as it was announced earlier today that the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year would miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Here is the most recent edition of the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings:

1) Texas A&M Aggies

2) LSU Tigers

3) Tennessee Volunteers

4) Arkansas Razorbacks

5) North Carolina Tar Heels

6) Georgia Bulldogs

7) Florida State Seminoles

8) Florida Gators

9) Oregon State Beavers

10) Virginia Cavaliers

11) Oregon Ducks

12) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

13) Clemson Tigers

14) Vanderbilt Commodores

15) Texas Longhorns

16) Oklahoma Sooners

17) Duke Blue Devils

18) Mississippi State Bulldogs

19) Dallas Baptist Patriots

20) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

21) Troy Trojans

22) Southern Miss Golden Eagles

23) Cincinnati Bearcats

24) Ole Miss Rebels

25) TCU Horned Frogs

