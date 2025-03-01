Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Florida Gators
Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6) is coming off of a tough 86-84 loss at home to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday. The Aggies had previously lost back-to-back games to Mississippi State and Tennessee.
"I think we did good things, but there were too many tangible and intangible things," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams told the press after the loss to Vandy. "We didn't hit our ceiling and that includes me. We have to figure out how to hit our ceiling in the things we can touch and the things we can't touch. There can't be as much inconsistency as there has been over the past 10 days. It's an outlier stat. We're just not doing as good of a job as we have proven that we can do."
The Aggies have put together one of the best resumes in the country but this latest stretch of losses could certainly impact their seeding on Selection Sunday. A road win over a Florida team that's currently playing like one of the top teams in college basketball would certainly help right Texas A&M's recent wrongs.
INJURY REPORT
The Aggies don't have anyone listed on the injury report. Florida will be without forward Sam Alexis (undisclosed) once again.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas A&M +9.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M +365, Florida -490
Over/Under: 147.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
