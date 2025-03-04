Texas A&M Aggies Star Vaults Into Top 10 of Latest Mock Draft
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart's draft stock was already in a pretty good place, with most pegging him as a mid-late first-round pick.
Then he went out and showed what he can truly be at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Stewart was one of the biggest stars last week in Indianapolis, showcasing some ridiculous athleticism for someone who stands at 6-5 and 267 pounds. That athleticism was always there, but this performance in front of the entire NFL world showed that the hype is more than warranted.
Now, Stewart's draft stock is higher than ever, with Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema projecting him to go No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers in his post-combine mock draft.
"After Stewart ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 11 inches at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds at the combine, a lot of teams are going to look beyond his 1.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons," Sikkema wrote. "That kind of athlete doesn’t come around very often. The Panthers have a guy who was also thought of that way: Jadeveon Clowney. They could have another one in Stewart."
Stewart's lack of production was a major knock against him, and on some level it still is. However, his near-unrivaled athleticism will make teams much more willing to overlook his production, as Sikkema notes.
Carolina's defensive front is already pretty solid, with Clowney and Derrick Brown anchoring the group. If the Panthers add Stewart, and he reaches his full potential, the Panthers would have a pass rush to be feared.
