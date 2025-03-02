Philadelphia Eagles Have 'Real' Trade Interest in Browns Star Myles Garrett
Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett has been a hot topic in NFL trade conversations this offseason after requesting that the Cleveland Browns send him elsewhere after completing his eighth year with the team.
Garrett said in an official statement that his reasoning for wanting a change of scenery comes down to competing for a championship, and the defending Super Bowl champions could reportedly be putting themselves in position to grant his wish.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Eagles have "real" interest in potentially swinging a trade for Garrett, which would add him to a defensive line that terrorized Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the tune of six sacks in Super Bowl LIX.
One anonymous NFL general manager told Russini that the aggressiveness of Eagles GM Howie Roseman is something to watch in this case.
"Howie's not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team," the GM told Russini.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the trade buzz during the NFL Scouting Combine but said that he expects Garrett to remain with Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
“As you know, I think the world of Myles,” Stefanski told reporters. “I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time. But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that, and so on."
If a trade were to be made, it's possible it could come closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
