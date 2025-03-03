Texas A&M Aggies Among Eight Top Schools for 'Elite' 2026 CB Havon Finney
The Texas A&M Aggies are in contention for one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 class. Even after he recently accelerated his recruitment by reclassifying from 2027 into the 2026 class.
As first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons, Havon Finney already has a list of schools that he is considering. Per Simmons, the Sierra Canyon product is looking at Oregon, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, and USC.
That is eight schools, that aren't officially named as a top-eight list. However, Finney told Simmons that he already has a plan in mind for his official visits this summer. Those eight could be seen as the leaders in his recruitment.
However, while he is looking at those eight programs, only five can host him for an official visit this summer. This means a potential further narrowing down of the top schools could be coming in the near future.
Finney, a Chatsworth, California, native is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Where he ranks as the No. 19 cornerback and No. 32 prospect from California. He just reclassified into the 2026 class which is likely a reason why he does not have a ranking in their composite yet.
Yet, if his scouting report from 247Sports' Greg Biggins is anything to go by, he will be highly rated in the composite.
"Finney looks like a surefire top 100 prospect in the ’27 class. He really impressed at the SoCal National Preps Camp back in May and has had a great off-season," Biggins writes. "He measured in at 6-2, 155 pounds with a 75” wingspan and showed lock down cover ability in the one on ones."
As things stand, Texas A&M is off to a fast start in 2026 as they already boast nine commits. The Aggies currently have the second-best class in 2026 only behind Oregon according to 247Sports.
