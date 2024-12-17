3 Texas A&M Aggies Opting Out of Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC
The Texas A&M Aggies are going to be undermanned when they head to the Las Vegas Bowl to take on the USC Trojans.
According to Aggies head coach Mike Elko during his Monday press conference, the team's top three defensive linemen - Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner - have all chosen to opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
"Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, it's pretty well known that they won't be playing in the bowl game," Elko said. "I don't anticipate any others."
It had previously been reported that Scourton would not play vs. the Trojans, but the news of Turner and Stewarting opting out should come as no surprise either, with all three players expected to be draft in the first two days of the NFL Draft.
In 12 games this season, Scourton recorded 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks, leading the team in the latter two categories. He earned first-team All-SEC honors earlier this week, being the only Aggie to do so.
At Thursday's College Football Awards Show, the Bryan, Texas native picked up another individual accolade as he was named to the Walter Camp All-American second team.
Stewart came to A&M as part of the historic 2022 recruiting class, ranking as a five-star recruit and the third highest-rated player in the Aggies class behind Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka, FL) product graded out as the No. 9 overall player in the nation, the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Florida, per 247Sports.
In his three seasons with Texas A&M, Stewart played in 37 games, making 65 total takcles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, with four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
As for Turner, he has been nothing but a mainstay impact player for the Aggies since his arrival in Aggieland in 2021, playing in 43 games and making 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks over that time. He also has three forced fumbles in his career in Aggieland.
Fortunately for A&M, it appears the rest of the roster will be available On Dec. 27 - something that Elko attributes to the program's culture.
"It probably speaks to culture," Elko said. "For some of our seniors, there is a chance for them to go out and have a big game against USC.... Our kids trust in the culture here. They trust in the coaches. They trust in what we're saying."
