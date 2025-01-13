Texas A&M Aggies Among Four 'Standout' Schools for 2026 RB Carsyn Baker
As the Texas A&M Aggies turn the page on the 2025 class, where they signed the No. 7 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, they are now looking ahead to 2026.
With 10 soon-to-be rising seniors in high school already committed, the Aggies are off to a fast start in the 2026 class, where they currently boast the No. 2 class, only behind Oregon. And they already working on adding to it.
The Aggies currently find themselves in contention for four-star composite running back Carsyn Baker. The Fairburn, Georgia, running back, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 18 running back in the class named A&M one of his four standout schools during a recent interview with ON3's Chad Simmons.
“It was rocking there. There were 109,000 people inside the stadium," Baker said of A&M. "Coach Trooper Taylor, he’s a great guy, along with the rest of the staff. The fans make you feel welcome. The commits that were there were telling me that it is the place to be and how much they love it there. I am staying in touch and continuing to build my relationship with Coach Trooper.”
The Aggies face stiff competition from Georgia, Penn State, and Kentucky. However, the home-state Bulldogs may provide the Aggies with the most competition for Baker's commitment. After earning his Georgia offer during his December visit to Athens, he revealed to Simmons that it was the offer he had been "working all of these years" to get.
As for what Baker is looking for in a school?
"I want to play for a school that is winning and help them keep winning, so we can all compete for a national title every year,” Baker said.
While no decision date is set for the four-star composite prospect, Baker did tell Simmons that he would likely commit to a school following his official visits.
