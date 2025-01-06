Texas A&M Aggies TE Donovan Green Set for SEC Visit After Entering Transfer Portal
Since seeing their season come to a disappointing end in the Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC, the Texas A&M Aggies have seen two players join a list of now 19 other players enter the transfer portal. The latest two entries are sophomore tight end Donovan Green and leading receiver this past season, Noah Thomas.
Both of whom are now being courted in the transfer portal by other SEC teams. Thomas is coming off a weekend visit to Georgia. Who, like the Aggies, never could find consistent production out of its receivers this season.
While ON3's Pete Nakos is reporting that Green has scheduled a visit to LSU this coming weekend. Per Nakos, Green will spend Friday and Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Green, the former four-star recruit out of Dickinson, Texas, held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, and even the aforementioned LSU, among many others. Yet, even with the chance to go wherever he wanted, he chose to sign with the Aggies.
However, despite being so highly touted coming out of high school, he never found his footing in College Station. As a freshman, Green played in 10 games for the Aggies, totaling 233 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.
Yet, what seemed to be a promising start to his college career, that 2022 season ended up being the best of Green's time with A&M. After missing the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL, he'd only make eight appearances this past season and never recorded a reception.
Now, as Green is set to visit LSU, it seems the Tigers are among the early contenders to land the tight end that they failed to land when he was coming out of high school.
