Texas A&M Aggies to Hire Former Houston Texans Assistant

The Texas A&M Aggies are reportedly making a notable addition to Mike Elko's coaching staff.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Curcial Catch decal on a Houston Texans helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are reportedly expected to make an addition to their coaching staff headed into the second season under head coach Mike Elko.

Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas A&M is set to hire Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receivers coach John Perry to the Aggies offensive staff. He was previously the tight ends and receivers coach for the Houston Texans for multiple seasons.

Perry, 55, was the head coach at Merrimack from 2008 to 2012 before making his way to the Texans in 2014 to become the team's tight ends coach under Bill O'Brien. He served in that role until 2016 before switching his focus to wide receivers. He coached the Houston wideouts until 2020, which included extensive time with DeAndre Hopkins.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thamel points out that the hire of Perry signals Elko's emphasis on adding veterans to his staff.

"This hire -- and A&M's addition of James Madison DC Lyle Hemphill -- is indicative of a trend of coaches putting a premium on veteran coaches on their staff," Thamel tweeted. "With new rules not limiting on-field coaching, staffs are valuing veteran coaches."

Perry's addition to A&M could do wonders for an Aggies passing game that will feature a ton of new faces in 2025. He brings experience and knowledge that could potentially help expedite the comfortability for new receivers like KC Concepcion (N.C. State), Mario Craver (Mississippi State), five-star freshman Jerome Myles, Jonah Wilson (Houston),

Given Perry's experience with tight ends, he could also provide tips to new transfers like Micah Riley (Auburn), Amari Niblack (Texas) and Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska).

