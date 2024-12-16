All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies to Host Son of Ex Coach Jimbo Fisher During November Tune-Up

The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting the Samford Bulldogs in late November prior to hitting the road for Austin, and while there likely won't be too much action on the field, there will be a special vistor in College Station.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field.
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After one full season of Mike Elko at the helm of the contender-hopeful Texas A&M Aggies, College Station will get a fleeting reminder of its former coach, but not from the man himself.

Texas A&M is set to host Samford in November for its annual late-season tune-up before closing the year on the road at Texas, and new to the Bulldogs' roster will be Ethan Fisher.

Ethan, the son of former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher committed to Samford after leading the North Florida Christian High School Eagles to two back-to-back regional finals as the team's primary kicker. During his time there, he was 10-for-15 on field goal tries and 81-of-84 on extra-point attempts.

At the collegiate level, he'll look to replicate such success, though if the Aggies know he's in town, they might make life a little harder on him during field goal attempts.

Though if it were up to them, the kicker wouln't even get close enough to try.

Texas A&M hosts Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Kickoff time is still TBD.

