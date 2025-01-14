Houston Cougars WR Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are adding another new face from the transfer portal to the receiving room following the end of the 2024 season.
Per reports from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Houston transfer receiver Jonah Wilson has committed to Texas A&M after spending two seasons with the Cougars. Wilson now joins an Aggies offense that's already added portal commitments from Mario Craver (Mississippi State), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Micah Hudson (Texas Tech).
Wilson was originally a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Dekaney High School in Houston. He received offers from programs like Ohio State, LSU, Colorado, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor, Pitt, Memphis and many more but chose to commit to the Texas Longhorns. However, he de-committed from Texas after a few months and eventually signed with Houston.
During his first year with the Cougars, Wilson finished with just two catches, one of which went for a 60-yard touchdown in a 43-40 loss to Oklahoma State last season. His other catch went for no gain against Kansas State.
This past season, he finished with fewer yards, as he ended 2024 with nine catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns. His best game of the season came in the 30-19 win over TCU when he had two grabs for 22 yards.
Wilson will bring some depth and experience to a receiver room that will also welcome five-star freshman Jerome Myles and four-star Kelshaun Johnson to the mix this offseason.
Other Texas A&M portal additions this offseason have included tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn), defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB) and edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia).
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against UTSA.
