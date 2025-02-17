Texas A&M Aggies Continue to Climb AP Poll
Another week, another impressive ranking for the Texas A&M Aggies.
After defeating Georgia 69-53 on Tuesday and Arkansas 69-61 on Saturday, A&M now sits at 20-5 on the season (9-3 in SEC play) while riding a five-game winning streak. While those may have been two of the weaker teams in the SEC, no wins come easy in a conference as stacked as the SEC is this year.
As a result, the Aggies continue to climb the AP Poll, coming in at a No. 7 in Monday's ranking. It's their highest ranking of the season, as well as their highest in several years.
The Aggies' rise comes at the expense of Purdue, which fell from No. 7 to No. 13 after losing to both Michigan and Wisconsin this week. A&M beat Purdue 70-66 in Indianapolis earlier this season.
Following a bit of a shaky start to conference play, which featured losses to Alabama and Kentucky in January, there was a bit of doubt regarding the Aggies' ability to compete in the cutthroat SEC. Now that they've won seven of eight games since then, those doubts are nothing more than a memory.
The Aggies will look to keep the momentum going when they travel to face No. 21 Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The final stretch of their schedule also features games against No. 6 Tennessee, No. 2 Florida and No. 1 Auburn, so they'll have to be ready for the gauntlet.
