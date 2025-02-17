No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies Remain Atop D1Baseball Rankings
For at least another week, the Texas A&M Aggies reign supreme in the world of college baseball.
After sweeping the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series this past weekend, the Aggies were able to retain their top ranking in the D1Baseball Rankings.
The top 10 of the rankings all stayed the same, with only No. 2 Virginia and No. 8 Georgia being the ones suffering losses over the Opening Day weekend.
The Aggies opened up Friday night with a game against the Phoenix that was a little closer than most probably expected. After Ryan Prager held the Phoenix to five scoreless innings, Elon scored first in the sixth and put up two runs, but the Aggies would finally receive run support thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to take the lead by the end of the frame. Blake Binderup launched the first Aggie home run of the season in the eighth inning to further insure the lead, and the Aggies took game one, 4-2.
Saturday's 16-6 win by the Aggies was more of what the crowd was hoping to see on the weekend, as Justin Lamkin fanned nine batters through four innings and Jace LaViolette smacked his first two home runs of the season into the stands, including a grand slam in the sixth inning.
Another LaViolette homer and an impressive Aggie debut from Myles Patton allowed the Aggies to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon with a 12-6 victory.
Not a bad opening weekend for new head coach Michael Earley.
The Aggies will stay in College Station to prepare for their midweek game on Tuesday night against the McNeese State Cowboys. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
