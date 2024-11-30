Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Live In-Game Updates
The rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns has been absent from college football for 13 years.
But now, it is back - and an SEC Championship appearance is on the line.
The No. 3 Longhorns come to Kyle Field looking to end the Aggies dream at their first trip to Atlanta, while Texas is looking to make a statement in their first year in the confernce.
Suffice it to say, the Aggies would love nothing more than to send the Longhorns home with their tails between their legs.
Either way, Kyle Field will be rocking, and Texas A&M fans will be ready for the challenge.
Follow along for possession by possession live in-game updates below after kick off:
FIRST QUARTER
