All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Live In-Game Updates

The Lone Star Showdown is finally back, and the Texas A&M Aggies are going to try and shock the world.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns has been absent from college football for 13 years.

But now, it is back - and an SEC Championship appearance is on the line.

The No. 3 Longhorns come to Kyle Field looking to end the Aggies dream at their first trip to Atlanta, while Texas is looking to make a statement in their first year in the confernce.

Suffice it to say, the Aggies would love nothing more than to send the Longhorns home with their tails between their legs.

Either way, Kyle Field will be rocking, and Texas A&M fans will be ready for the challenge.

Follow along for possession by possession live in-game updates below after kick off:

FIRST QUARTER

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced

Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Questionable vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices

Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview

Mike Elko Provides Positive Injury Update vs. Texas Longhorns

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football