Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett Trade Buzz Is Buzzing
Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett has gone on to become one of the best defensive players in recent NFL history.
During his time at Texas A&M, fans knew just how special he had a chance to be. Not only has he lived up to those expectations, he has blown past them.
Now, Garrett is facing a critical moment in his NFL career. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns were one of the worst teams in football during the 2024 season. Garrett isn't getting any younger and he wants to win now.
There have been rumors that if the Browns can't sell him on a chance to win immediately in 2025 that Garrett could consider requesting a trade.
While no one knows what the future has in store, it's not out of the question that Garrett could change teams.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic certainly seems to think that Cleveland could trade the former Aggies' standout.
"I’d be willing to trade Myles Garrett," Jackson wrote. "I’d be discreet about it in the coming weeks and be reluctant to do it for anything less than an exorbitant return, but I’d be seeking that return from a willing team. It might be out there."
"The quarterback-less and generally directionless Browns are in the middle stages of the fallout of one of the worst trades in NFL history. To me, the best path ahead would be a roster reset that includes adding premium draft picks and intentionally getting younger and, at least temporarily, cheaper. With the Browns already holding pick Nos. 2 and 33 atop a pile of 12 potential draft choices, I’d call everything involved with the Watson experiment a loss and begin pointing forward."
Truthfully, Jackson makes a lot of sense. Why would the Browns not be open to the idea of trading Garrett?
The idea that Cleveland could go from the second-worst team by record in the NFL to winning a Super Bowl is ridiculous. It's going to be a few years at least, barring a major miracle, that the Browns are back in contention.
Moving on from Garrett now and bringing in the massive return that trading him would bring could help them speed up that process.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Garrett. He could very well end up being on the move at some point during the NFL offseason.
