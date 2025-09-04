Texas A&M Players To Watch During the 2025 NFL Season
After 207 days of waiting, speculating, and drafting fantasy lineups, the 2025 NFL season is finally here and ready to get underway, starting with a fierce rivalry from the NFC East as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles will look to repeat their successful 2024 that saw them hoist the Lombardi Trophy and also saw running back Saquon Barkley eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark on his way to Offensive Player of the Year honors, while the Cowboys adjust to playing without their key defensive player Micah Parsons, who was dealt to the Green Bay Packers in a shocking move last week.
And, of course, there is a plethora of talent coming from the walls of Kyle Field as the alumni of Texas A&M gear up for another season on the gridiron.
Aggies to Watch in the Pros for 2025
Eagles punter Braden Mann captured a Super Bowl ring this past February, bringing another ring to the legend of College Station, and here are some other Aggies to pay attention to in the NFL this season.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans gears up for his 12th NFL season in Tampa Bay, hoping to add another historic chapter to an already Hall of Fame career by breaking the legendary Jerry Rice's record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Evans was named to his sixth career Pro Bowl after reeling in 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Tampa Bay opens up against the Atlanta Falcons at 12:00 on Sunday.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
The receiving yards leader amongst running backs last year with 592, Achane will look to finally go over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground as he leads the Dolphins' ground game into Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.
Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
Year nine for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year starts Sunday at noon as the Browns welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to the "Dog Pound."
Garrett was named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career in 2024 after totaling 47 tackles, forcing three fumbles, and also recording at least 14 sacks for the fourth consecutive year.
Nnamdi Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens
Named to his second Pro Bowl last year, Madubuike totaled 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks in the 2024 season.
Baltimore plays in the first Sunday Night Football action of the year, taking on reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on NBC.
Nic Scourton, DE, Carolina Panthers
One of many Aggie rookies in the pros this year, Scourton will look to make his name known on the big stage when the Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon on Sunday.
Scourton was a first-team All-SEC selection and led Texas A&M with 14 tackles for loss in the 2024 season.
Shemar Stewart, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
A lengthy contract holdout after he was drafted and a small with the Cincy offensive linemen after bumping into quarterback Joe Burrow in practice likely didn't get Stewart on many people's good side to start, but he's geared up and ready to begin his NFL journey as the Bengals head across the state of Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Green Bay Packers
An impressive rookie campaign that resulted in Cooper being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team saw the Aggie linebacker record 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and even snag his first interception against the Seattle Seahawks, despite missing three games with a hamstring issue.
He will get quite the test Sunday afternoon to start his sophomore season at Lambeau Field, as the Packers welcome their rival Detroit Lions, a team chock-full of playmakers such as running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Jahdae Walker, WR, Chicago Bears
Another Aggie rookie on the gridiron for the year, Walker joins a speedy and what many may think is an underrated Bears receiving corps with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Olamide Zaccheaus also occupying the wideout roles, which should give quarterback Caleb Williams all the weapons he needs to have an improving sophomore season.
Christian Kirk, WR, Houston Texans
The former Jaguar stays in the AFC South but is back in Texas with the Texans after a broken collarbone last year ended his seventh professional year prematurely, only catching 27 passes for 379 yards and a touchdown in the eight games he played.
Von Miller, LB, Washington Commanders
The former Super Bowl MVP returns for his 15th NFL season after a three-year stint with the Bills that saw him record six sacks in the 2024 season, looking to help quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders make it to the Big Game after coming up short to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game last year.
The Commanders open up with a divisional matchup against the New York Giants at noon Sunday.