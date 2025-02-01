Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Sends Message to NFL GMs
With 11 players available to be selected in this April's NFL Draft, there may be no more intriguing Texas A&M Aggies prospect than Shemar Stewart.
The former five-star edge rusher by way of Opa Locka, Florida, has left College Station with 4.5 career sacks after three seasons. Yet, even with the lackluster production regarding getting after the quarterback, he is still widely projected to become a first-round pick.
That view doesn't look likely to change as he has put together a standout week at the Reese's Senior Bowl. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero described Stewart as "one of the freakiest athletes" in the draft class.
It isn't just the draft experts and insiders who are helping to highlight Stewart. The Aggies' edge rusher is even doing his part. During a recent interview with Pelissero, Stewart sent a message to NFL general managers.
“If I was a GM, I would take me with the highest pick you got. You don’t want to miss this,” Stewart said.
So what is it about Stewart that draft analysts like? Well, at 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, Stewart possesses the size, speed, and length to play off the edge in the NFL. He showed flashes of those impressive measurables in his time at A&M.
He's continued to show flashes during his week at the Senior Bowl. Where he has drawn praise from draft analysts due to his explosiveness.
A strong showing at the Senior Bowl will seemingly only add to Stewart's draft stock as April approaches. The Senior Bowl game is set for kickoff Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT.
