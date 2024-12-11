Texas A&M Transfer QB Conner Weigman Predicted to Land With Big 12 Team
Quarterback Conner Weigman has been the headline name of players leaving the Texas A&M Aggies to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
After playing in 15 games over three seasons, and completing 60 percent of his passes for 2,694 yards and 19 scores with seven interceptions, the former fives-star QB elected to leave Aggieland following the emergence Marcel Reed as the team's new starting quarterback.
Initially, multiple programs emerged as contenders for Weigman, including Power 4 schools like Syracuse, Missouri, Iowa, Louisville, and Wisconsin. However, there was one school that seemed to have the early edge for the Cypress, TX native - the Houston Cougars.
Now, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong, Weigman appears to be bound for Houston, with each predicting the former Aggie QB to land with the Cougars on Wednesday.
Weigman currently sits as the No. 6 QB and the No. 28 overall player in the portal, per On3's rankings.
A former star at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Weigman grew up just over 30 miles from the Houston campus. and would provide a comfortable and seamless transition to a new program.
Houston finished this past season at 4-8 with a 3-6 record in the Big 12, with their offense being a major factor in their lack of success - much of which could be attributed to quarterback play.
This past season, the Cougars trotted out both Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss at QB to similar results, with each QB throwing for over 800 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. They also had similar completion percentages as well in the mid-60s.
Weigman could help fix that instantly, and give the Cougars a QB with elite upside and talent, while also providing himself a chance at a fresh start away from the bright lights and pressures of College Station.
But in Houston, he could very well provide a missing piece that could put Willie Fritz's rebuilding on the right track. It is unclear when Weigman will make his final decision yet. But given that quarterbacks are always at a premium in the portal, we wouldn't expect him to be on the board for long.
