Texas A&M TE Martellus Bennett Lists 'Most Desirable' Super Bowl Ring for Auction
While two Texas A&M Aggies will be receiving Super Bowl rings following the Philadelphia Eagles's 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Another was auctioning his ring off to the highest bidder.
Martellus Bennett the Aggies' tight end listed his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction. This of course the ring he received following the New England Patriots' historic 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
After trailing by a historic 25 points midway through the third quarter, Bennett helped the Patriots battle back. Not only forcing overtime with a 25-point second half but of course, then going on to win after the end of regulation.
Considering the historic nature of the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl ring, it makes sense why Hunt Auctions called it the "most desirable of all modern era Super Bowl" rings. This all led to Bennett's ring being given a $88,125 selling price.
The scarce availability of this specific ring on the market, combined with the fact the player that is selling it played a significant role in the game makes it an incredible opportunity for its buyer. Bennett finished the historic Super Bowl with 62 yards on five receptions.
Bennett helped earn that ring in the first of his two stints in New England. It is the only Super Bowl he won during his nine-year NFL career. Bennett finished his career with 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns on 433 receptions while playing in 144 games.
Meanwhile, his college career saw him total 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns on 105 receptions while playing in 35 games over the course of his three-year career in College Station. After playing from 2005 through 2007, Bennett would go on to be selected in the second-round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
He'd play for the Cowboys, New York Giants, Patriots, and Green Bay Packers, over the course of his NFL career before hanging up the helmet and shoulder pads.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: A Complete List of Texas A&M Aggies Who Can Call Themselves 'Super Bowl Champions'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms