Is Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Being Overvalued?
When it comes to the NFL Draft, there's a question that evaluators have to ask themselves: are raw traits or production more valuable?
This year, Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart may be the poster child of that question.
On paper, Stewart has all the traits that NFL teams want in an edge rusher. He has great size at 6-5 and 281 pounds and has surprising speed for someone with that frame. He also showed what he could do at last week's Senior Bowl, where he was one of the clear standouts from the week of practice.
However, Stewart's production leaves a lot to be desired. He had just 4.5 sacks in his three years with the Aggies, which is simply bizarre for someone with as much talent as him.
Stewart is gaining some hype as a potential first-round prospect, especially after his showing at the Senior Bowl. For Bleacher Report though, he's one of the prospects most likely to be drafted higher than he should be in April, with the Atlanta Falcons being the most likely team to do so.
"No one is going to deny Stewart's impressive physical tools, yet the defensive lineman managed only 4.5 sacks over three collegiate seasons," Sobleski wrote. "He didn't generate significant pressure, either, even by collegiate standards.
"NFL teams fall in love with upside, even without premium production, hence why players such as Travon Walker and Odafe Oweh became first-round selections. Still, a team investing in Stewart must understand he's a significant work-in-progress."
Stewart has a ton of talent, and he will have more chances to show it at the NFL Scouting Combine and at A&M's Pro Day. That's not up for debate, but what is up for debate is whether that makes up for his lack of production throughout his career.
Any team that has Stewart on their radar will have to answer that question for themselves.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Superstar Would Take Paycut to Play With Aggies’ Myles Garrett
MORE: Quad of Texas A&M Baseball Players Named NCBWA Preseason All-Americans
MORE: "Couldn't Be Happier!" Michael Earley Opens Up On Coaching Transition
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms