Texas A&M Wide Receiver Accepts Rookie Camp Invite From Cleveland Browns
Jabre Barber is getting his shot in the NFL after all.
After going undrafted in the original seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, Texas A&M wide receiver Jabre Barber has accepted an invite by the NFL's Cleveland Browns to attend their rookie camp, joining the multitude of other offensive notables that the Browns drafted and picked up over the weekend.
Barber began his collegiate career with the Troy Trojans in 2021, catching 32 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. His sophomore year in 2022 was cut short by injury, before breaking out the following year with 75 receptions, 999 yards, and five receiving touchdowns.
After the 2023 season, he would transfer to Texas A&M, where he would catch 38 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in Mike Elko's offensive scheme.
The Cleveland Browns had a season to forget in 2024, far behind their AFC North competition with a 3-14 record, as their quarterback situation was dire throughout most of the season, eventually being led by former Heisman trophy winner Jameis Winston, who signed with the New York Giants this past offseason.
The team is looking to prevent those issues in 2025, as they drafted Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to the quarterback room that already features seasoned veterans in Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, as well as Super Bowl LIX Champion Kenny Pickett, who just signed with the Browns last month and is the likely candidate for the starting spot.
Receiver-wise, Barber enters an equally broken receiving corps that is highlighted only by the lightning-fast Jerry Jeudy, whose 1,229 receiving yards was sixth-best in the league.
Tight end David Njoku also provides a receiving threat, and both players would be good for the young Barber to approach for professional tips as he fights his way to make Cleveland's main roster.