Three Texas A&M Aggies Invited to NFL Combine
The Texas A&M Aggies will be represented by some elite defensive talent at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month.
Texas A&M defensive linemen Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner were all officially announced as Combine invitees on Thursday. Both Stewart and Scourton were projected as second-round picks in a recent mock draft from NFL.com.
These three players are certainly the most notable Aggies on NFL draft boards but likely won't be the only A&M player selected. Other Aggies to declare for the draft include include cornerbacks Jaydon Hil and BJ Mayes, receiver Moose Muhammad III and tight end Tre Watson.
Scourton, a Bryan, TX native, transferred in from Purdue last offseason and was every bit the part. He led the team with five sacks to go along with 37 total tackles, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. The sack number gave Scourton 17 career QB takedowns over the course of three seasons.
As for Turner, he added 36 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup this past season. The DeSoto, TX product had a career-best six sacks in 2023 snd ends his four-year college career with 9.5 sacks total.
Stewart ends his three-year Texas A&M career with 4.5 sacks and a touchdown thanks to the 43-yard scoop-n-score he had against Mississippi State in 2023.
The presence of Turner, Stewart and Scourton made the A&M defensive line one of the best on paper headed into the regular season. However, the Aggies were a middle-of-the-pack defense against the run, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per game (135.2) among SEC teams. This was low-lighted by allowing Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner to explode for 33 yards for a career-high 186 yards in a win over A&M in College Station on Nov. 30.
The NFL Combine begins on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
