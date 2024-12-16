Two Texas A&M Aggies Transfers Commit To New Programs
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost a good number of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
Fortunately for the Aggies, none of those losses were crippling, with most of the players who elected to leave College Station, outside of Conner Weigman, failing to make a major impact during their time on campus.
However, there is still a good amount of talent leaving Aggieland. And now, two of those players have found new homes.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, receiver Cyrus Allen and defensive back Donovan Saunders have both found homes with new programs
The more high profile of the two, Allen has now signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats, while Saunders has signed with the Utah Utes. Both players spent just one season in College Station after transferring in from Louisiana Tech and Cal Poly, respectively.
Allen finishes his A&M career with just 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. His best game as an Aggie came in the 33-20 win over Florida on Sept. 14 when he finished with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, most of which came on a 73-yard score.
Allen suffered a season-ending arm injury in the win over New Mexico State on Nov. 16, which forced him to miss the final two games of the season against Auburn and Texas.
A New Orleans native, Allen didn't have to travel too far from the Big Easy to find his new home in College Station. He played two years at LA Tech, posting 68 catches for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns. This included a big performance against an SEC foe in Missouri during the 2022 season when he had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.
Saunders, meanwhile, played in just two games with the Aggies, making two total tackles, with one each coming against New Mexico State and McNeese State. Before coming to Aggieland, Saunders had made 23 total stops, 12 pass breakup,s and four interceptions with Cal Poly.
