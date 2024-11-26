WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Studies Texas A&M Aggies Defense vs. Texas Longhorns Offense
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Texas Longhorns for the first matchup between the two teams since 2011 this Saturday at Kyle Field.
And while so much of the focus has been on the atmosphere, the pageantry and the return arguably the best in-state rivalry in the country, the matchup on the field is set to be very interesting as well.
The Longhorns are set to bring and offense to College Station which has one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Quinn Ewers, as well as one of the best offensive lines in the nation led by star left tackle Kelvin Banks.
Texas also has a deep and talented receiver group, one of the country's top tight ends, and a running game that is coming off of one of its best showings of the season vs. Kentucky.
That said, Texas A&M's defense - despite their rough outing vs. Auburn last week - is not exactly a defense to be overlooked. The Aggies possess arguably the best defensive lines in the SEC and a secondary with plenty of NFL talent.
As it stands, the Longhorns offense ranks 15th in the country in scoring at 36.5 points per game, and 18th in total offense at 449.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Aggies rank 36th in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 21.5 points per game, and give up 356.1 yards per game.
So what what can we expect to see from the Aggies' defense? And how will the Longhorns try to attack it?
Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down the Texas A&M defense vs. Texas offense, and what both teams did in their previous outings this past weekend.
You can check it out here:
The Aggies and Longhorns will kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday from Kyle Field, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.
