3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Sweep Over the Oklahoma Sooners
Buzz Williams and the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies successfully defended the home floor at Reed Arena Tuesday night, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 75-68.
The Aggies held the lead for most of the contest, even though it may have only been by a basket or two.
Eventually, though, as the second half wore on, the Aggies slowly began pulling away. Even when the Sooners came knocking on the door again, the Maroon and White were again able to extend their lead.
It seems the Ags were able to take Buzz Williams' advice and focus their energy on the game against the Sooners, instead of reliving the horror from Austin this past Saturday.
With the Aggies back in the win column, here are three takeaways from the nail-biter in College Station.
"Free"dom
A season-long struggle for the Aggies to this point has without a doubt been free throws. You would be hard-pressed to find a game where the team managed to sink more than half of their free shots.
Well, think no further, because the team went 82.9 percent from the line Tuesday night, sinking 29 of 35 attempted free throws.
A total of 46 fouls were called throughout the game, so both teams got quite the masterclass in shooting free throws.
The coaches and fans definitely will expect this kind of performance from the line going forward, regardless of how many attempts the team gets.
All A"board"
Seriously, though. Were the Sooners just heading back on defense as soon as the shots were in the air?
The Aggies outrebounded the Sooners by a hefty margin, 47-19. In fact, the Aggies had more offensive rebounds (21) than the Sooners had in total.
A productive night cleaning glass without a doubt had to have made the biggest impact in the Aggies win. Second chance points on offense and not letting your opponent get a second chance when they miss definitely shifts momentum in your favor.
New Problem Begins?
The free throw shooting improved tremendously in the win Tuesday night.
The shots from beyond the arc, however, are a totally different story.
The Aggies only made four of 24 attempted three-point shots, a discouraging 16.7 percent.
Luckily, this seemed to be the only true negative for the team during the game, as they did still end up with more points than their opposition in the end, and as long as that is the result, then that's really all that matters.
The Aggies will now hit the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years
MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers