Injury Update: Aggies to be Without Wade Taylor IV for 2nd Straight Game
After scraping by the Oklahoma Sooners without star point guard Wade Taylor IV, the Texas A&M Aggies are going to have to do battle once more without him.
Announced Friday evening in the first iteration of the now-mandated SEC injury reports, Taylor was listed as OUT against the Alabama Crimson Tide, marking the second straight game he's missed with an undisclosed injury.
So far, he is the only Aggie in question, but that's hardly a small deal.
"He carries a lot for our team," Aggies coach Buzz Williams said of the senior. "He is incredibly gifted, but his IQ level as a player is probably at the same level or better than his talent ... statistically speaking, you could say that he may be the best player (in Texas A&M history)."
So far this season, Taylor has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in a little over 30 minutes per game. The Aggies are off to a 13-2 start and remain perfect in conference play after wins over both the Sooners and Texas Longhorns.
Taylor left the game early in the second half of the latter matchup and has been ruled out since. So far, there is no timetable for a potential return, leaving the Aggies with a flurry of questions about how they can remain competitive, especially with No. 5 Alabama coming to town.
"We have to figure out if we have a chance in another one-or-two-possession game," Williams said. "If we can get it to that on Saturday."
A win over the Crimson Tide would allow the Aggies to remain perfect in conference play before traveling to take on No. 6 Kentucky in Lexington, though without Taylor, that's a tall order.
Tipoff from Reed Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST Saturday.
