Texas A&M Aggies Basketball vs Purdue Boilermakers Preview: How to Watch & Listen

The Texas A&M Aggies are set for a major showdown on the hardwood this Saturday vs. the Purdue Boilermakers.

Matt Galatzan

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) talks to Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) talks to Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies are set to hit the hard this Saturday morning when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Indy Classic.

This will be arguably the toughest test of the early season for the Aggies (8-2), who are currently riding a four-game winning streak that includes a victory over then-No. 21 Creighton on Nov. 27.

In fact, the Aggies currently hold wins over two ranked teams already this season, with a victory over No. 21 Ohio State coming in November as well. The matchup vs. the Boilermakers will be the third for the Aggies vs. a Big Ten team this year. Texas A&M also faced off against Oregon on Nov. 26, falling to the Ducks 80-70.

As for the Boilermakers, who also sit at 8-2, it has been a rougher start to the year than they have been use to in the past, with the team losing two games before the turn of the new year for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

That said, Purdue's only two losses this season came from ranked Ole Miss and Marquette teams. They also have a win over a then-No. 2 ranked Alabama team back in November.

With all that in mind, here is how to watch, listen and stream the matchup between Texas A&M and Purdue on Saturday:

How to watch No. 17 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Purdue in Indy Classic:

Gameday: Saturday, December 11th, 2024

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Game Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Listen: 1620 AM/94.5 FM,TAMUSports Network, SiriusXM 81

Texas A&M vs. Purdue Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:

Betting odds for this matchup will be updated when they become available.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

