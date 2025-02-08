Wade Taylor IV Drills Game-Winner as Texas A&M Aggies Hold Off Missouri Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies have stacked up some big-time wins this season, but Saturday's victory in Columbia was arguably their most thrilling.
Wade Taylor IV hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left as No. 10 Texas A&M held off the No. 15 Missouri Tigers for a 67-64 road win. Texas A&M led for nearly the entire game before the Tigers roared back in the second half, but it was Taylor's winner and a game-high 20 points from Aggies forward Pharrel Payne that proved to be the difference.
Taylor IV finished with 15 points while Henry Coleman III added six points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Zhuric Phelps also finished in double figures with 14 points.
Missouri guard Tamar Bates paced the Tigers with 16 points and three rebounds.
Texas A&M jumped out to a 12-0 lead to begin the game. The Tigers worked their way back into the contest but the Aggies still held a 38-29 lead headed into halftime.
The Aggies led 49-41 at the 14:50 mark in position to close out the game, but momentum flipped.
With A&M going scoreless for over seven minutes, the Tigers put together a 12-0 run that was highlighted a vicious fastbreak slam from Bates and an alley-oop dunk from Grill. Mizzou took its first lead of the game at 51-49 at the 8:55 mark after a bucket from Marcus Allen. A triple from Bates put Missouri up 56-51 before Taylor IV tied the game with a 3-pointer of his own less than a minute later.
The Aggies weathered the storm of Mizzou's comeback, eventually putting together a 6-0 run after the four-minute mark but the Tigers weren't done. Bates gave Missouri a 64-63 lead with an alley-oop layup with 53 seconds left. Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia then scored his first point of the afternoon on a game-tying free throw at the other end, setting up Taylor's game-winning jumper after the Aggies had gotten a defensive stop.
Texas A&M will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday.
