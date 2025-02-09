Three Takeaways From Texas A&M's Clutch Win vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies took home their third consecutive victory on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers, winning 67-64 after a late three-pointer from Wade Taylor IV put the game on ice with just two seconds remaining.
The game-winning three was one of three that Taylor made on the night on his way to a 15-point performance.
The game was also highlighted by forward Pharrel Payne's career performance, scoring a team-high 20 points, grabbing four rebounds and also blocking two shots.
Another astonishing performance came from forward Henry Coleman III on the boards, with his 16 rebounds accounting for nearly half of the Aggies' team total.
As the Aggies continue to build momentum on their way to March Madness, here are three takeaways from the team's late win Saturday night.
"Can't Count on Second Half Comebacks"
These words were spoken earlier in the season by head coach Buzz Williams another late Aggie win against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Aggies were never down by a large margin at any point of this game, but with how late this win came, this quote from Buzz Williams still rings true and these neck-and-neck competitions might not fly for the Maroon and White as their competition intensifies down the road.
But as for now, it's a good thing the Aggies have Taylor IV on their team for these situations.
Out-rebounding = win
The Aggies only had two more rebounds than that of their opposition, 34-32, but that's still two more opportunities that the Aggies took away from the Tigers in their efforts to win the game.
Henry Coleman III led the way for Texas A&M with 16 rebounds, something that has seemed to help the Aggies shift the momentum of games in their favor this season.
It helped them beat Oklahoma, and also South Carolina in the past two games. Why shouldn't it help them the rest of the way?
Woes Beyond the Arc
The shot that gave the Aggies the victory in the game was a Wade Taylor three-pointer, but it was only the fifth made A&M triple for the entire game, as they attempted 19 shots from deep.
Taylor went 3-9 from three-point land, with Zhuric Phelps and C.J. Wilcher making the other threes for the team.
The Aggies now will return to College Station to host the Georgia Bulldogs Tuesday night at Reed Arena.
