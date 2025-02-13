Texas A&M's Solomon Washington Calls Out Georgia Bulldogs: 'They Got Quiet'
The Texas A&M Aggies have shown time and again this season that little will stop them from securing a win and that they'll have a gritty edge while doing so.
Nobody embodies this approach better than Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington, who had no shortage of words for the Georgia Bulldogs during and after Tuesday's 69-53 win in College Station.
When meeting with the media postgame, Washington said the Bulldogs were talking trash early but got quiet after Texas A&M held Georgia around 13 minutes without a field goal in the second half. Washington got the last laugh, finishing with a season-high 17 points and five rebounds in the win.
"It's a little chirping back and forth with me and the Georgia bench," Washington said. "I feed off things like that. That's my game. A lot of people might think it's a distraction for me, but it gets me more amped up. That's how I like to play. I like to talk. ... They got quiet on me. I was talking to them like 'Why we ain't talking now, y'all making the game a little boring.'"
The Aggies trailed 32-23 at halftime before flipping the game on its head thanks to the dominant defensive performance. Washington said it was the best he's seen in during his time in college.
That's the best in my college career, we ain't never do that to a team, go 14 minutes without making a basket. That's exceptional," Washington said. "That just shows how much we're on the same page, how much we care for each other. We're communicating on the floor, on both sides, offensively and defensively. And that would change the game around for us, our intensity defensively."
If Washington, not known for his scoring punch, can continue to play at a high level, there's no telling what kind of ceiling the Aggies will have in the NCAA Tournament.
