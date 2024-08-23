Could The Lone Star Showdown Be College Football's Best Rivalry?
13 years.
13 long years.
It's been 13 years since we've seen a rendition of the classic "Lone Star Showdown" between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns.
But now, the Longhorns have joined the SEC, and the rivalry is officially back on, a rivalry that Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts believes has the potential to be the best rivalry in college football, along with rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State and USC-UCLA.
"I think that this game has the chance to be the best rivalry game in all of college football," Alberts said.
Although Texas has another big rival, fellow SEC newcomer Oklahoma and Texas A&M still has LSU and eventually Alabama to still think about, this rivalry is just of a different breed.
The Aggies and Longhorns have combatted on the gridiron a total of 118 times, dating all the way back to 1894. Texas currently leads the all-time matchup with a 76-37-5 record and won the most recent contest in 2011 with a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker.
Thankfully, the wait for the rivalry is finally over, and there's no doubt that November 30 was the date that A&M and UT fans alike circled on their calendars first.
In other recent news, the rivalry game recently earned a new sponsorship, courtesy of Cotton Holdings, which Alberts believes is ideal for the game.
"Texas A&M Athletics has a long history with Cotton Holdings, and it is a home-grown, Texas-based company with a global impact. We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our values and commitments to excellence."
With both teams boasting Heisman-worthy quarterbacks and an elite defense combatting an elite offense, this Lone Star Showdown will be one to remember.