How Can Texas A&M Improve Run Defense? 'Be More Physical!' Says Shemar Stewart
Last year, Texas A&M's run defense allowed an average of 109 rushing yards to their opposition.
This year, through two games? An average of 185 yards on the ground.
The Aggies now head into SEC play against Florida and will have to contain running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who already has 173 yards and three rushing touchdowns under his belt in 2024.
In a conference with run-heavy opposition, the Aggies must find a way to dip that rushing yards per game average back down to the 2023 standards.
According to sophomore defensive end Shemar Stewart, the solution might be simpler than some think.
"We're just trying to emphasize being more physical in the run game, trying to cut (yards given up) down a little bit," Stewart said.
Stewart also highlighted that the run defense starts with the defensive line, and it's their job to make sure the runner doesn't hit the linebackers or the secondary on his legs.
"It all begins up front with the defensive line. We try to pride ourselves in not letting the ball get around on us," said Stewart. "We always put it on our backs that we don't ever want the ball to get to the second level and let other people try and make the play when we already know that we would be able to make the play."
For a Texas A&M squad that has struggled on the road in recent years, the 12th Man will hope the trip to The Swamp puts an end to that skid Saturday.