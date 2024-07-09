Texas A&M Baseball Lands Three Elite Transfer Portal Commitments
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program continued their transfer portal activity by hitting three more home runs in transfer portal recruits over Sunday and Monday.
The Maroon and White baseball team added RHP Clayton Freshcorn from McLennan Community College in Waco, INF Benjamin Royo from Rice University, and INF Jamal George from Alabama State University.
In his sole year at McLennan Community College in Waco, Clayton Freshcorn started 10 games in 16 appearances for the Highlanders. He secured a 4-3 W-L record with three saves. In his 61 innings of work, Freshcorn accrued a 2.36 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and fanned 79 batters. With the departure of Evan Aschenbeck to the pros, Freshcorn could be one of many candidates to fill A&M's closer position.
"Truly blessed," Freshcorn posted on X. "Thankful for this opportunity!"
Infielder Benjamin Royo was named a Conference USA All-Freshman in 2023 after leading the Rice Owls with 13 home runs, the third-most by a freshman in school history. Royo saw a slight drop off in 2024, hitting only .165 with one home run and five runs batted in only 27 games played.
Switchhitter Jamal George was named the 2023 SWAC Freshman of the Year during his time at Alabama State University. Though listed as a utility player, George has spent much of his playing time behind the dish as a catcher as well as a designated hitter.
He hit .284 with six home runs and 34 RBI. 2024 was no different in terms of offensive production for George, carrying a .310 batting average, slugging nine home runs, and 35 RBI. Another solid offensive infielder and good backup at catcher in case Jackson Appel is injured or is granted a night off.
Head coach Michael Earley continues to land both recruits and transfers at rapid rates as he looks to get the Aggies back to Omaha in 2025.