Texas A&M Aggies Enjoy Record Financial Success in 2024 Fiscal Year

The Texas A&M Aggies set a record with their operating expenses in 2024.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
While Year 1 under new head coach Mike Elko didn't exactly end in the way the Texas A&M Aggies were hoping, the Aggies's athletic department still recorded a historic year in terms of revenue.

As recently revealed in a report from GigEm247's Carter Karels, the Aggies set a record for operating expenses in the 2024 fiscal year. As Karels revealed, for the first time since schools have started releasing their financial statements within each school's athletic departments, Texas A&M had never spent over $200 million in expenses.

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies announced that they will be honoring Terry Price '90, who passed away in late June, with his initials on the 25 yard line on Kyle Field and as decals on player helmets for the season at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

That was until this past fiscal year when the Aggies spent $243.7 million. Yet, even with the program's record spending, which included paying the buyout of now-former head football coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies were still in the green.

Texas A&M finished the fiscal year with a $22.7 million net surplus, as they generated $266.4 million in revenue. This is the second-highest amount of revenue the Aggies's have generated, only behind the 2023 fiscal year where they generated $279.2 million.

A successful year to say the least, especially considering the Aggies were under new leadership within the athletic department. After Ross Bjork left College Station for Columbus, Ohio, to become the atheltic director at Ohio State, Texas A&M hired Trev Alberts to replace him.

In addition to Alberts' hiring, it was the first year of the new look SEC with the Aggies' arch-rival, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma joining the conference.

